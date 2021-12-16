Mon entretien pour la chaîne de télévision éthiopienne Addis Media Network. Laisser une réponse Merci à Wegayehu Muluneh Teka et à Sébastien Périmony ! "#Ethiopia is in a proxy War" @Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov, Russian Journalist and Host of the Africa-Russian Axis Blog!!I met him via #zoom!https://t.co/ibf5k5FCWG— Wegayehu Muluneh Teka (@MulunehTeka) December 16, 2021 Watch my interview with @EgorovMikhail1 Mikhail Gamandiy-Egorov, #Russian Journalist and Host of the Africa-Russian Axis Blog on current affairs of Ethiopia & the misguided #US,#Western policy on democratically elected government!👇@AmnAddishttps://t.co/u4FTbGr8KO— Wegayehu Muluneh Teka (@MulunehTeka) December 16, 2021 Share this:TwitterFacebookWordPress:J’aime chargement… Articles similaires