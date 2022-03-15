Laisser une réponse Some in the #US have been accusing #China of "echoing" #Russia in spreading disinformation about its bio-labs. Strange. The US conducts more biological military activities in the world than others and has 336 labs in 30 countries.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 15, 2022 Some in the #US have been brandishing sanctions again in an attempt to intimidate #China, reminding people of the empty threats & self-inflicted wounds of the trade war. They should know this:1⃣ Sanctions are a double-edged sword and a boomerang.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 15, 2022 2⃣ Independent sovereign countries are entitled to do business with any other countries as they see fit.3⃣ Intimidation has never worked on China, and never will.— Hua Chunying 华春莹 (@SpokespersonCHN) March 15, 2022 Share this:TwitterFacebookWordPress:J’aime chargement… Articles similaires